Indian Railways announces Special Rajdhani Express: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to operate a Special Rajdhani Express connecting New Delhi and Patna Junction. The decision was taken considering the heavy passenger rush during the upcoming festival season.

This new special train will cover a distance of 1000 km in 12 hours and 20 minutes. This will be the third superfast train between the 2 destinations. The 02250/02249 New Delhi-Patna Jn-New Delhi Reserved Rajdhani Special Train will stop at 5 railway stations – Kanpur Central, Prayagraj Junction, DD Upadhyaya Junction, Buxar and Ara Junction station.

Also Read: Mahzooz Draw: Indian expat wins Dh100,000

The train will run for 4 days this month. This special train will depart from the new Delhi on November 10,13, 15 and 17. From Patna Junction, the train will run on November 11, 14, 16 and 18.

The train number 02250 New Delhi-Patna Jn Reserved Rajdhani Special train will depart from New Delhi at 19:10 hrs and will reach Patna at 07:30 hrs the next day. In the return direction, 02249 Patna Jn- New Delhi reserved Rajdhani special train will depart from Patna Jn at 09:00 hrs and will arrive New Delhi at 21.00 hrs on the same day.

The New Delhi-Patna-New Delhi Special Rajdhani Express offers 3 passenger accommodation classes: AC 3 Tier, AC 2 Tier, and AC First Class. Travelers can expect to pay Rs 2830 for AC 3 Tier, Rs 3790 for AC 2 Tier, and Rs 4360 for AC First Class. The dynamic price is applicable in this train.