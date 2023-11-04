Indian Railways launches new tour package: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railways introduced a new tour package to North Eastern states of the country. The new package named ‘North East Discovery’ is launched in collaboration with the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

The tour on the Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist train will be commencing its journey from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station on November 16, 2023. The train will cover Guwahati, Sivasagar, Jorhat & Kaziranga in Assam, Unakoti, Agartala and Udaipur in Tripura, Dimapur and Kohima in Nagaland, and Shillong and Cherrapunji in Meghalaya over 15 days.

The Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist train offers three types of accommodation — AC I, AC II and AC III. The train has enhanced security features like CCTV cameras, electronic safes and dedicated security guards appointed for each coach.