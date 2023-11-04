Infant fatality strikes Attappadi tribal village

A 10-day-old infant from Nattakalloor in Kottathara of Attappadi taluk passed away at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Wednesday.

“The baby girl of Meenakshi-Sreenath couple, born on October 22 at the Kottathara Tribal Specialty Hospital, was admitted to the same hospital after she was found unresponsive and motionless on Wednesday,” according to district authorities.

The baby, weighing 1.8 kg upon admission, was later transferred to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for specialized treatment and ultimately succumbed to her condition on Thursday evening.

This unfortunate incident adds to the grim statistics in Attappadi, with two newborns and four unborn babies having already lost their lives this year. Dr. MS Padmanabhan, Superintendent of the Government Tribal Specialty Hospital in Kottathara, pointed out, “The baby was born underweight, but she had initially gained weight after being admitted to the ICU. However, on Wednesday, the family brought the child back to the hospital as she was inactive, and we provided immediate life-saving support. The cause of death might be attributed to infection.”

Tragically, infant mortality in Attappadi reflects a larger health crisis characterized by various diseases and persistent malnourishment. Despite significant financial investments in schemes, the indigenous population of Attappadi continues to grapple with the scourge of malnourishment, a crisis that threatens the very existence of the community.