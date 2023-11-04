‘Kaathal-The Core,’ featuring Mammootty and Jyotika, set to premiere on November 23

The highly-anticipated film “Kaathal-The Core,” starring the veteran of Indian cinema, Mammootty, alongside Jyotika, is all set to grace the big screen on November 23, as officially announced by the film’s producers. Mammootty himself shared the release date on his official X page, creating a buzz among eager fans. The movie, directed by Jeo Baby, known for his work on “The Great Indian Kitchen,” marks the first collaboration between Mammootty and Jyothika. The film’s screenplay is crafted by Adarsh Sukumaran and Paulson Skaria, with production credits attributed to Mammootty Kampany and distribution handled by Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films. Additionally, the cast includes actors Joji John, Jisshu Sengupta, Muthumani, Chinnu Chandni, and Sudhi Kozhikode in pivotal roles.

This exciting cinematic venture brings together renowned talents from the industry, raising expectations and sparking curiosity among film enthusiasts. With its notable ensemble cast and experienced crew, “Kaathal-The Core” is poised to make a significant impact on the audience when it hits the theaters later this month.