Matthew Perry foundation aids individuals battling addiction

In tribute to the late actor, Matthew Perry, renowned for his role as Chandler Bing in the iconic sitcom “Friends,” the Matthew Perry Foundation has been established to extend support to individuals grappling with addiction. Perry, who passed away at the age of 54 in his Los Angeles residence on October 28, had not yet had the cause of his demise officially determined by the L.A. coroner’s office, as per law enforcement sources cited by the Los Angeles Times.

The foundation, as conveyed in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, aims to carry forward Matthew Perry’s enduring dedication to assisting those contending with addiction. Driven by his own experiences and unwavering passion for making a positive impact on as many lives as possible, the foundation is set to honor Perry’s legacy. Perry himself was candid about his personal struggles with substance abuse, including drugs and alcohol. His battle with addiction led to his addiction to Vicodin and a subsequent rehabilitation stint in 2001. Later, Perry converted his former Malibu residence into a sober living facility known as the Perry House, which operated until 2015. The Matthew Perry Foundation operates as a donor-advised fund under the auspices of the National Philanthropic Trust.