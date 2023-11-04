Navy Helicopter crash in Kochi leaves two injured

In a mishap at the Naval airbase in Kochi, two navy personnel suffered severe injuries when a naval helicopter crashed at INS Garuda on Saturday. Sources indicate that one of the injured navy personnel, who was on the runway, sustained a grievous head injury as a result of the rotor blade of the helicopter striking him around 2.30 pm. Additionally, two individuals who were inside the Chetak helicopter during the incident also sustained injuries, with one of them currently in critical condition. Following the accident, the injured personnel were promptly transferred to INHS Sanjeevani, the Naval Hospital of the Southern Naval Command. It is reported that the Chetak helicopter was engaged in a training session when the crash occurred, likely due to a technical malfunction. The Southern Naval Command has yet to officially confirm the incident, and Ernakulam Harbour police have been dispatched to the scene for further investigation.

The incident at INS Garuda underscores the potential risks associated with military training operations and serves as a reminder of the importance of safety protocols to prevent such accidents. The injured navy personnel are receiving medical attention at the Naval Hospital, with efforts underway to assess their condition and investigate the precise cause of the helicopter crash.