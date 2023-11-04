Paid tickets announced for Burj Khalifa’s New Year Eve fireworks show

Dubai: Emaar Properties announced paid tickets for Burj Khalifa’s New Year Eve fireworks show. The adult ticket has been priced at Dh300, while entry for kids aged between 5 and 12 costs Dh150. Children below 5 can go for free.

Tickets will go on sale on Platinumlist from November 10. Ticket holders for the exclusive Emaar NYE at the Burj Park viewing location can collect their badges from the Dubai Mall, Dubai Hills Mall, and Dubai Marina Mall on December 26 -30, from 2 pm to 10 pm. Badge collection is mandatory for entry to Burj Park and access to specific areas.

Each ticket includes one meal from the assigned food stalls and two drinks. Doors to Burj Park will open at 4pm.