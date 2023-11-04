Tecno launches Pop 8 smartphones: Details

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Tecno has launched Pop 8 smartphones. Tecno’s official website doesn’t reveal the pricing and availability details of the Tecno Pop 8, though it is expected to come with a budget price tag. It is listed in Alpenglow Gold, Gravity Black, Mystery White, and Magic Skin colours.

The Tecno Pop 8 runs on Android T-Go edition and sports a 6.6-inch HD+ (720 x 1,612 pixels) LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Unisoc T606 SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM. Tecno’s Extended RAM feature allows users to utilise unused storage as virtual RAM. The onboard memory can be expanded up to 8GB.

The Tecno Pop 8 sports an AI-backed dual rear camera setup with dual flash that includes a 13-megapixel sensor. For selfies and video calls, it has an 8-megapixel sensor with dual front flash.Connectivity options include GPS, Wi-Fi, FM radio, Bluetooth, and OTG. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. It includes stereo dual speakers with DTS support as well.