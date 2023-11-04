The Pakistan Air Force Base in Punjab’s Mianwali attacked on Saturday morning

On the morning of November 4, an attack occurred at the Pakistan Air Force Base in Mianwali, Punjab. It was reported that a group of heavily armed militants, including potential suicide bombers, launched an assault on the airbase.

The Pakistani military stated that the attack involved six militants who targeted the Mianwali Airbase in central Pakistan. All six militants involved in the attack have been neutralized, according to the military.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Pakistani military’s media wing, announced that the assault on the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Mianwali Training Air Base occurred in the early hours of November 4. It emphasized that the attack was successfully thwarted thanks to a rapid and effective response by security forces, which ensured the safety and security of personnel and assets.

While some reports suggested that multiple aircraft inside the airbase were damaged, the military clarified that three grounded aircraft and a fuel bowser were affected in the attack. One military officer was reported injured.

ISPR stated that a comprehensive clearance and combing operation is in its final stages to secure the airbase, reaffirming Pakistan Armed Forces’ commitment to eradicating terrorism from the country.

Reports from unnamed sources also indicated that the attackers used a ladder to breach the airbase’s perimeter walls and were equipped with modern weaponry. Tehrik-e-Jihad Pakistan claimed responsibility for the attack, according to some accounts.

The attack on the Mianwali Airbase occurred a day after separate terrorist incidents in Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) provinces resulted in the martyrdom of at least 17 troops. A bomb blast on the previous day had targeted a police patrol in Dera Ismail Khan, resulting in the deaths of five individuals and injuries to around 21 more.

The explosion took place near a police patrol in Dera Ismail Khan city in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The city is situated approximately 350 km southwest of Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan. The blast occurred in Tank Adda in Ponda Baza, located in the home state of the incarcerated former Pakistani prime minister, Imran Khan.