TN braces for extensive rainfall with intense showers in southern regions, including Coimbatore

According to the regional meteorological center’s latest update on Friday, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are expected to experience light to moderate rainfall until November 6. On Saturday, the Ghat areas of Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Ramanathapuram districts may witness heavy to very heavy rain in isolated regions. Similarly, heavy rain is anticipated in isolated spots within Pudukkottai, Madurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Tiruppur, Erode, Tenkasi, Theni, Dindigul districts on the same day. Moving to Sunday, heavy rainfall is expected in isolated areas of The Nilgiris, Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur, and Salem districts. This forecast extends to the Ghat areas of Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, and Tiruppur districts on Monday as well.

In the 24-hour period ending at 9 am on Friday, several regions in southern Tamil Nadu and a few in the northern part experienced widespread rainfall. Notably, Chidambaram recorded the highest precipitation at 8 cm. The southern region of Chennai city also received heavy rains on Friday morning. During the day, the Meenambakkam observatory documented the highest rainfall at 63mm, followed by Parangipettai with 23mm in Cuddalore, Madurai with 21mm, and Adirampattinam with 18mm in Thanjavur. According to data from the Chennai corporation, Alandur received 84.6 mm of rainfall in a single hour between 9.30 am and 10.30 am, while Meenambakkam recorded 48 mm. Other areas like Perungudi, Adyar, and Tondiarpet received 24.3 mm, 22.8 mm, and 19.8 mm of rainfall, respectively.