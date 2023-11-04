Zika Virus Detected in Kannur, Health Department Issues Alert

An employee working at the District Complex in Thalassery, Kannur, has tested positive for the Zika virus, a mosquito-borne viral infection. The confirmation came after a blood sample from the employee was examined at the National Institute of Virology (NIV) laboratory in Alappuzha, as reported by Kannur DMO MP Jeeja.

According to the DMO, “A total of 10 blood samples were sent for the test at the NIV. Out of this, one sample turned positive for the virus.” Following this confirmation, health authorities initiated an extensive mosquito eradication campaign in the court premises to address concerns about the virus’s potential spread.

DMO Jeeja also expressed concerns about potential Zika infections among court employees, judicial officers, and lawyers, stating, “More samples are likely to be positive but no confirmation has come from NIV yet. However, there is no situation for panic as most patients recover from the illness within a week. Pregnant women are more susceptible.”

She emphasized that the incubation period for the virus is three to 14 days and that severe disease and deaths are rare.

In recent days, three local courts operating within the Thalassery district court complex had temporarily ceased operations due to numerous individuals, including judicial officers, court staff, and lawyers, reporting symptoms such as uneasiness, fever, itching, and body pain. A medical team conducted initial examinations, suspecting virus transmission, and sent blood samples from 23 affected individuals to the NIV laboratory in Alappuzha for confirmation.

Additional sessions judges and the Principal Sub judge sought medical treatment after experiencing illness, prompting further reports of health issues among court staff and lawyers. Consequently, the Additional Sessions Court 2 and 3, as well as the Principal Sub court, remained closed on Thursday and Friday.