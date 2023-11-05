Actress Ranjana Nachiyar arrested for halting MTC Bus and beating students over footboard travel in Chennai

Chennai city police took S. Ranjana Nachiyar, an actress, into custody on Saturday for her involvement in an incident where she halted an MTC bus and physically confronted school students traveling on the vehicle’s footboard. The incident came to public attention when a video of her altercation with the boys and her confrontation with the bus crew went viral on social media.

The incident unfolded on Thursday evening aboard MTC bus route number 188, running from Saidapet to Kundrathur, which was densely packed with passengers, including school students in their uniforms. Ranjana, driving her car, noticed the students traveling on the bus’s footboard and its roof. She proceeded to overtake the bus near Porur Signal, compelling it to come to a halt in the middle of the road. The viral video clip captured her berating the driver and the conductor in profane language. She even slapped the students who were precariously perched on the footboard.

Following the incident, the bus driver, R. Saravanan, aged 48, filed a complaint with the Mangadu police, alleging that Ranjana’s actions not only obstructed him from performing his duties but also involved public abuse. In response to the driver’s complaint, the police initiated legal proceedings against Ranjana, charging her under sections 341, 323, 353, and 290 of the Indian Penal Code, along with a provision from the Juvenile Justice Act.