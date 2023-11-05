Among world’s 10 most polluted cities, 3 are from India

New Delhi: 3 Indian cities are named among the most polluted cities in the world. The real-time data available on the Swiss Group IQAir has revealed this. As per the data, New Delhi is the included in the ‘severe category’. The national capital is followed by with Kolkata and Mumbai.

New Delhi is in the top of the real-time list with an AQI of 483 at 7.30 am today, followed by Lahore at 371. Kolkata and Mumbai were also among the 5 worst-hit cities by air pollution with an AQI of 206 and 162 respectively. An AQI of 0-50 is considered good while anything between 400-500 affects healthy people and is a danger to those with existing diseases.

The concentration of fine particulate matter, known as PM2.5, was 523 mg per cubic meter in Delhi. It is 104.6 times higher than the permissible World Health Organization guidelines. Long-term exposure to these particles, which are about 30 times thinner than human hair and can penetrate the bloodstream through the lungs, has been linked to chronic heart and respiratory conditions.

Meanwhile, the government agencies have further warned that pollution levels could worsen in Delhi-NCR over the next 15-20 days due to a surge in farm fires along with expected drop in temperature and air speed.