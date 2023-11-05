Aval Laddu: Savor a Nutrient-Rich Delight!

Looking to elevate your diet with healthy yet delectable options? Look no further than the wholesome and delicious Aval Laddu, a delightful treat crafted from flattened rice (aval or poha). Packed with an array of nutrients, including healthy fats, dietary fiber, protein, vitamins, minerals, and more, this laddu is a culinary masterpiece that’s as nutritious as it is delicious. Here’s how to prepare this delightful delicacy:

Ingredients

– 200 gms flattened rice

– 300 gms jaggery

– ½ cup grated coconut

– 5 cardamom pods

– 1 small piece of dried ginger

Preparation

1. Dry roast the flattened rice, cardamom pods, and dried ginger in a thick-bottomed vessel over low flame. Stir continuously for about 4 minutes or until the flattened rice becomes crispy.

2. Create a jaggery syrup by melting the jaggery in 1 cup of water. Pass the jaggery syrup through a sieve.

3. Reheat the jaggery syrup until it attains a one-string consistency.

4. Grind the crispy flattened rice once it has cooled down. Add the grated coconut and grind again.

5. Transfer the flattened rice-coconut powder to another bowl and slowly pour in the warm jaggery syrup while mixing thoroughly.

6. Continue adding the jaggery syrup until the mixture thickens.

7. Shape the mixture into small balls by rolling them between your palms to form delectable Aval Laddoos.

8. Indulge in these delicious Aval Laddoos and relish the delightful blend of flavors and nutrition they offer. Enjoy!