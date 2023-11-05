Family Protests ‘False Propaganda’ on Social Media About Mystery Woman Caught on MVD Camera

The Kannur family, who gained recent attention due to an unsettling image captured by the Motor Vehicle Department’s (MVD) camera, showing a mysterious third woman in their car’s rear seat, has taken legal action against the dissemination of false information on social media. They have officially registered a complaint with the Payyannoor Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) to address the baseless allegations being propagated online.

This unusual image was recorded by an MVD camera stationed near the overbridge in Payyannur town at 8.27 pm on October 3. The family, hailing from Kaithakkad, Cheruvathore, was en route to Payyannur at the time. Strikingly, the image in the challan displayed an unknown woman in the vehicle, while the couple’s children in the rear seat were conspicuously absent from the photograph.

Preliminary investigations indicate that this enigmatic image may be the outcome of a technical malfunction, which either distorted the reflection of the woman in the front seat or superimposed a new image onto the previously captured one. Nevertheless, authorities have emphasized that only technical experts from the company responsible for camera installation can provide a precise explanation for this error.