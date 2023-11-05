Forgot your smartphone password? Follow these simple tips to unlock phone

Password and pattern code are the highly used security features to unlock smartphones. If you forgot your password or pattern code then there is no need to worry. You can unlock such a device.All you have to do is a factory reset.

For Android Devices:

Unlock phone with Google’s ‘Find My Device’ feature:

Google’s ‘Find My Device’ feature, which enables you to erase your smartphone’s data remotely with the help of the internet.

On your computer or other device, open your browser and visit [android.com/find](https://android.com/find)

Now sign in with the Google account which has been associated with your locked device, which has been used as the primary profile on the smartphone.

Now choose the specific handset you want to erase the data from the list which is on the top left of the display.

Now click on the ‘Erase device’ option which will wipe off all the data on the locked device

To set up your device again, follow the on-screen instructions to set up your device, and then make sure to verify the Google account.

Unlock phone with a ‘Recovery Mode’:

For Stock Android (Google Pixel) Phones:

Switch off your smartphone by long pressing the Power button.

Along with that, press and hold the Power and Volume Down buttons simultaneously for about 10 to 15 seconds.

Now use the Volume Up and Volume Down buttons together to navigate the menu, until you reach ‘Recovery Mode’

Once you reach the recovery mode, select it by using the Power button.

You will encounter a screen displaying which states ‘No command’.

To proceed, you will have to hold the Power button and press the Volume Up button simultaneously

A new menu will pop up. Now use the Volume buttons to scroll to ‘Wipe data/factory reset’

There, choose the Power button

Scroll to ‘Factory data reset’ by using the volume rockers and select it with the Power button again.

Once the reset is done, you will see ‘Data wipe complete on the display

Now use the volume buttons to scroll to ‘Reboot system now’ by selecting it with the Power button.

Also Read: Know how to get a free Netflix subscription on your smartphone

How to reset Motorola handset:

Hold the Power button to switch off your handset.

Press and hold the Volume Down button along with the Power button.

When the boot menu pops up, use the Volume buttons to scroll ‘Recovery Mode’ and use the Power button to select it.

Now choose ‘Factory data reset’ by using the volume buttons and to select, click on the Power button again.

Go to ‘Reboot system now’ and then press the Power button.

Steps to reset the Samsung device:

Switch off your phone by waiting for it to run out of battery

Do note that you cannot power down your smartphone when it is locked

For Samsung device, without a Home button or separate Power button on the devices like the Galaxy S series, Note10 and above, Fold and Z Flip series

Now press and hold the Volume up button and side buttons until you feel that the device is vibrate

After that you will see a logo of Samsung

Galaxy S8, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S10 comes with the separate Power button

Press and hold the Volume up button, Power button, and Bixby button until your phone vibrates

This will take the device into Recovery mode

For Samsung phones with a physical Home button (which includes the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S7), Press and hold the Volume up, then Home and Power buttons until your phone vibrates

Now release only the Power button.

A screen with the recovery menu will display and once you see it, release the remaining buttons.

Use the Volume buttons which will highlight ‘Wipe data/factory reset.’

Now press the Power button to select

Then press the Power button again to select “Yes,”

“Yes – delete all the user data” or “Factory data reset.”