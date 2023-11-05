Government Expected to Clear 2 Months of Welfare Pension Arrears This Week

In response to mounting public pressure, the state government has taken a significant step by announcing its intention to disburse a portion of the pending welfare pension installments during this week. The welfare pension distribution had been at a standstill for nearly four months, leaving beneficiaries in a state of distress. Although the government had made an effort to settle the pension dues for May and June during the Onam festival in August, no further action had been taken to provide the essential financial support for the months of July, August, September, and October.

The decision to address this pressing issue comes as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the respective Ministers prepare to launch a mass contact program called ‘Nava Kerala Sadassu’ in each constituency starting from November 18. The government’s approach had drawn criticism from the opposition, particularly for allocating substantial funds for the ‘Keraleeyam’ program while being unable to meet the welfare pension obligations.

Under the existing scheme, beneficiaries registered for social security and welfare pensions are entitled to a monthly payment of Rs 1,600, totaling Rs 6,400 for all pending dues. However, it has come to light that the finance department is planning to disburse only two months’ worth of payments due to financial constraints. The government’s previous attempt to secure Rs 2,000 crore from a consortium of cooperative banks proved unsuccessful. As per the revised borrowing limits, Kerala currently has only Rs 52 crore available in the Reserve Bank of India. Consequently, the authorities are striving to prioritize pension payments, even if it means postponing other expenses temporarily.

In their efforts to secure necessary funds, the government has placed restrictions on treasuries, authorizing them to process bills above Rs 5 lakh. On the other hand, unofficial instructions have been given to expedite the encashment of bills with a value below Rs 1 lakh. This strategy aims to generate as much revenue as possible, while the release of funds to government establishments across various departments remains temporarily halted.

Despite the challenges, the government did manage to disburse two months’ worth of pension payments to 56.5 lakh beneficiaries in August. To address potential grievances, the authorities are also considering extending support to the 7 lakh individuals who were removed from the list of pensioners. A list of individuals who have not yet submitted their Aadhaar numbers has been compiled, and they have been notified to provide the necessary documentation promptly to ensure they receive their welfare pension.