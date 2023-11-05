IMD predicts extended period of heavy rainfall in Kerala

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Kerala is expected to experience isolated heavy rainfall over the next few days due to the current weather conditions in the southern part of the country. The forecast revealed that a cyclonic circulation was situated over south Tamil Nadu and the surrounding regions, and it was likely to move in a west-northwest direction toward the southeast and the adjoining east-central Arabian Sea over the next three days. This meteorological pattern has led to the influence of strong lower-level easterly winds originating from the Bay of Bengal, resulting in widespread light to moderate rainfall anticipated in the southern peninsular region of India over the upcoming week. The IMD’s predictions also indicated that Kerala is likely to witness isolated heavy rainfall from November 5 to 8, with a particular focus on isolated very heavy rainfall in the state on Sunday.

In response to these forecasts, the IMD issued orange alerts for November 5 in three districts of Kerala: Pathanamthitta, Idukki, and Malappuram. An orange alert signifies the potential for very heavy rainfall, ranging between 6 cm and 20 cm in the indicated areas.