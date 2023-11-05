Mohanlal’s Film ‘Barroz’ Set to Release in Theaters on March 28

Mohanlal unveiled the highly-anticipated 3D fantasy drama film, “Barroz,” and disclosed its scheduled theatrical release on March 28, 2024. The movie, which holds significance as it marks Mohanlal’s directorial debut, was introduced with a fresh poster on his official page on X. He warmly invited audiences to save the date and not miss the upcoming cinematic experience.

“Barroz” initially entered the limelight in 2018 and commenced filming in 2021. The cinematography is expertly handled by Santosh Sivan, while the musical score is crafted by the talented duo of Lydian Nadhaswaran and Mark Kilian. This ambitious project receives backing from Antony Perumbavoor, operating under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, further amplifying the excitement surrounding its release.

With Mohanlal taking on the director’s chair and a team of industry stalwarts contributing their expertise, “Barroz” is poised to be a cinematic spectacle, inviting audiences to immerse themselves in a fantastical world come March 28, 2024.