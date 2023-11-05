Nepal earthquakes affect Gangetic plains due to amplification by soft soil: Experts

Earthquakes occurring in Nepal have a significant impact on the Gangetic plains due to the amplification of seismic energy by the soft soil in the region, as stated by seismologists. This observation follows a powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 that struck Nepal on a Friday night, generating tremors that extended into northern India, including the Delhi-National Capital Region. The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) confirmed the epicenter of the earthquake to be in Nepal, approximately 227 kilometers north of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh and 331 kilometers west-northwest of Kathmandu. The seismic event resulted in a tragic loss of at least 143 lives and left over 150 people injured in Nepal, marking one of the worst earthquakes in the region since 2015.

Seismologists have raised concerns that consecutive earthquakes may be an indication of more significant seismic shocks looming in the western Nepal Himalayan region. An analysis of preliminary reports published by the NCS has provided insight into the geographical areas in India that are affected by these Nepalese earthquakes, rendering them susceptible to such seismic events. The NCS releases these reports shortly after an earthquake, offering information about the epicenter, depth, initial analysis of the shocks’ causes, and the Indian regions that experienced the earthquake. The NCS’s preliminary report on the November 3 earthquake noted that it had a wide-reaching impact, particularly in Delhi-NCR and its neighboring states. The report highlighted that over 90 “felt reports” were submitted from regions including Delhi, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Haryana through the NCS’s website and mobile app.

The seismic repercussions of earthquakes in Nepal are strongly felt in the Gangetic plains, primarily due to the unique soil characteristics in the region. The recent earthquake, which triggered significant tremors in northern India, exemplifies the susceptibility of these areas to seismic events originating in the Himalayan belt, prompting concerns among experts regarding potential future shocks in the western Nepal Himalayan region. The National Centre for Seismology actively monitors and reports on such events to raise awareness and aid in preparedness efforts.