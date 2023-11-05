Paris Masters: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden enter finals

Paris: In tennis, India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden entered the final of the men’s doubles of Paris Masters. The Indian-Australian duo defeated Harri Heliovaara and Mate Pavic by ‘6-7(3), 6-4, 10-6’ in the semi-finals.

The Indian-Australian duo would surpass Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek by 60 points to take the top spot in the ATP Live Doubles Teams Rankings if Bopanna and Ebden win in Paris. Bopanna and Ebden, who won in Indian Wells in March, are going for their second ATP Masters 1000 title of the year.

They have entered the US Open and Shanghai finals, winning 12 of their last 14 games. Bopanna and Ebden will play at the ATP Finals in Turin later this month.