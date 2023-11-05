Pilgrim Center in Alappuzha Blesses Cash-Strapped KSRTC

The growing trend of pilgrimage tourism in Kerala is proving to be a lifeline for the financially struggling Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC). Amidst their financial challenges, the KSRTC is now looking forward to a potentially record-breaking collection in the upcoming Sabarimala season. Additionally, the Christian pilgrimage center, known as ‘Kreupasanam’ in Alappuzha, has become a significant source of revenue for the debt-ridden public entity.

On October 28, the corporation achieved an impressive revenue of Rs 8,04,380 by providing transportation for pilgrims from across the state to Kreupasanam for a large-scale ‘prayer rally for world peace.’ The KSRTC deployed a total of 41 buses for this purpose, including 31 from its specialized Budget Tourism Cell (BTC).

A senior BTC official mentioned, “The festival committee hired 10 of the 41 buses and conducted services on their own from the famous pilgrim center of Arthunkal Church to Thiruvizha along the National Highway. This alone brought us Rs 1,29,800 (Rs 12,980 per bus).”

Under its Private Hire scheme, the KSRTC provides buses and crew for eight hours a day. The KSRTC operated services with varying numbers of buses from several locations, including Pala (4), Changanassery (2), Kottayam (3), Ponkunnam (2), Erumeli (2), Mavelikkara (1), Thodupuzha (2), Ernakulam (1), Kothamangalam (1), Thrissur (1), Chalakudy (2), Kollam (2), Pathanamthitta (4), Thiruvalla (1), Adoor (1), Ranni (1), and Neyyattinkara (1).

The success of the BTC cell of the KSRTC in generating revenue provides hope as the corporation plans to operate charter services extensively during the Sabarimala pilgrimage. The KSRTC heavily relies on the annual three-month Sabarimala pilgrimage to alleviate its debt burden. In the previous Sabarimala season, the KSRTC achieved a record daily collection of Rs 8.48 crore on January 16, 2023, demonstrating the vital importance of pilgrimage tourism for its financial sustainability.