Saudi Arabia opens registration for Hajj accommodation services

Medina: Authorities in Saudi Arabia have started the registration for providing accommodation services in Medina for Muslim pilgrims in the next year’s annual Hajj. The Mayoralty in Medina has called on the service providers specialised in accommodation and catering to apply with the required documents via the link: investment.amana-md.gov.sa/HajEasha on the Ministry of Hajj’s platform.

Next year’s Hajj is due in June. Medina is home to the Prophet’s Mosque, which houses Al Rawda Al Sharifa where the tomb of the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) is located.

Earlier in July, Medina authorities opened registration for obtaining pilgrims’ housing in the city. The registration runs until the end of Rajab, the eighth month in the Islamic lunar calendar.