Three Suspended for Insulting Student at Govt Law College, Kozhikode

Three students at Government Law College in Kozhikode are facing a 15-day suspension for their alleged involvement in an incident of ragging and making derogatory comments towards a student from a Scheduled Caste community. This suspension, which commences on November 6, restricts their access to both the college campus and the hostel. The decision to suspend them was made by the college principal following a report from the institution’s anti-ragging committee.

Additionally, the Chevayur Police have initiated a case under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, in response to a complaint filed by the college principal. Assistant Commissioner K. Sudarsan is overseeing the investigation into the matter.

The incident is reported to have occurred on September 7 during dinner time at the hostel canteen, where the complainant was serving food. One of the accused allegedly made a derogatory remark, while the other two encouraged him, leading to the suspension and legal action.

Amidst these developments, the Kerala Students’ Union (KSU), affiliated with the Congress, has accused the three accused of being members of the Students Federation of India (SFI), which is linked to the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM). The KSU has further claimed that the accused made casteist remarks, prompting protests at the college campus and a hunger strike outside the principal’s office. VT Sooraj, the KSU’s Kozhikode district president, revealed that their actions led to the formation of an inquiry committee by college authorities.

In response, the SFI has denied any affiliation with the accused and emphasized that the individuals involved were not active SFI members or part of any SFI committees. Sajan, the general secretary of the SFI unit, asserted that while there was a dispute between students, casteist remarks were not made, characterizing the accused as friends without organizational ties.