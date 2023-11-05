Victim of Unnao rape claims her mother, sister, uncle took money and kicked her out

The 2017 Unnao rape victim has accused four individuals—her mother, sister, and another sister—of taking the money she was given by the government and non-governmental organizations and evicting her from the residence that was assigned to her. Based on her complaint, a case has been filed under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Kuldeep Singh Sengar, a former BJP MLA, was found guilty of kidnapping and raping the victim, who is now married and pregnant, and was given a life sentence. Sengar was charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act because she was a minor at the time of the incident.

She claimed in her complaint that her mother, a prominent member of Congress, and her uncle, who has been imprisoned for ten years since 2019, had stolen the funds she had obtained as aid from the government and various non-governmental organizations. She clarified that because she was still a minor at the time of the occurrence, she was unable to access the money until it made news.

She reported to the police that her uncle, who is presently being held in Tihar jail, used the assistance of a female friend to move the funds to a bank account belonging to a member of his family. The uncle wanted extra money from her after claiming that Rs 7 crore had been spent on her case when she asked for the funds.

She also said that her sister was threatening to bring a rape complaint against her husband. She continued by saying that her mother and sister had dragged her from the Delhi home the government had given her at her uncle’s command. She called the police to protect herself and her spouse, stating that the safety of her pregnant child is at risk.