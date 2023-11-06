Commodity Market: Gold price slips down marginally

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged lower marginally in Kerala. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 45,080, down by Rs 120 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 5635, down by Rs 15.

In India, rates of 24-carat gold slipped by Rs 170 per 10 grams to Rs 61,470. The price of 22-carat gold fell by Rs 150 per 10 gram to Rs 56,350. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 60809.. Silver futures were trading at Rs 60800 per kg.

Also Read: India Win Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Title

In global markets, price of spot gold was little changed at $1,990.43 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were steady at $1,997.60. Price of spot silver eased 0.1% to $23.18 per ounce, platinum fell 0.4% to $926.20 and palladium was flat at $1,118.99.

The holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.20% to 863.24 tonnes on Friday from 861.51 tonnes. The price of gold on COMEX is trading at $ 1990 per ounce. The price of silver has also fallen slightly to $ 23.26 per ounce.