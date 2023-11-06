Foreign portfolio investors pull out Rs 3400 crore from Indian equities in November

New Delhi: Foreign Portfolio Investors’ (FPIs) pulled out Rs 3,412 crore from the Indian equity markets in the first three trading sessions of November. As per market experts, the rising interest rates and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East are the main reason for this.

FPIs withdrew Rs 24,548 crore in October and Rs 14,767 crore in September. Before the outflow, FPIs were incessantly buying Indian equities in the last 6 months from March to August and brought in Rs 1.74 lakh crore during the period. With this, the total investment by FPIs in equity has reached Rs 92,560 crore and Rs 37,485 crore in the debt market this year so far.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) are those who invest in the country they are living in. Both types of investors can impact the economy’s net investment flows.