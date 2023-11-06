Intensive bombing targets Gaza hospitals amid Telecommunications disruption

The Hamas government in Gaza has accused the Israeli army of carrying out intense bombings around several hospitals in the northern part of the Gaza Strip. This incident occurred shortly after telecommunications were cut in the area. According to Salama Marouf, the head of the Hamas government’s media office, these bombings lasted for over an hour and were particularly heavy around Al-Shifa, the largest hospital in the Palestinian territory. The Israeli military has repeatedly accused Hamas of using hospitals for military purposes, alleging that they hide their “terror infrastructure” in these locations. However, Hamas has consistently denied these allegations.

In response to these events, Israel has continued its military campaign against Hamas in the besieged Gaza Strip, resulting in the destruction of entire city blocks and a significant number of casualties, with the majority being women and children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. The ongoing conflict intensified after Hamas militants crossed the border on October 7, resulting in the deaths of approximately 1,400 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli authorities.

The situation in Gaza remains highly contentious, with both sides making accusations and counter-accusations amid the ongoing hostilities.