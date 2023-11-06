Kalamasserry blast accused remanded to 10 Days police custody by Kerala Court

In the tragic Kalamasserry multiple blasts case that resulted in the loss of four lives, including a 12-year-old girl, the sole accused, Dominic Martin, has been granted a 10-day police custody by the Principal District and Sessions Court. During this custody period, the police will investigate any potential international connections of the accused and assess whether he received financial and technical support for the bomb blasts. The custody application also outlines the necessity to transport the 57-year-old Martin to various locations for evidence collection. Additionally, the police will conduct a forensic examination of his mobile phone and social media accounts to determine if he had assistance from others. Dominic Martin has provided evidence, including video footage, supporting his involvement in creating the improvised explosive device. He faces charges under the UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act), the Explosive Substances Act, and Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to murder penalties.

Tragically, the death toll in this incident has risen to four, as 61-year-old Molly Joy of Aluva succumbed to her injuries at Ernakulam Medical College. Upon admission, Molly had suffered over 80 percent burns. The blasts unfolded around 9:30 a.m. on October 29 at the Zamra Convention Centre in Kalamassery during a gathering of the Jehovah’s Witnesses, attended by nearly 2,500 witnesses. Shortly after the explosion, Dominic Martin surrendered to the Koratty police, taking responsibility for the incident and posting a Facebook video before turning himself in to the authorities.