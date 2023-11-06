KSU Protest March Erupts into Violence in State Capital; Kerala Education Bandh Tomorrow

Tension gripped the state capital as KSU activists clashed with police during a protest march aimed at Higher Education Minister R Bindhu’s official residence. The protest stemmed from allegations of election interference at Sree Kerala Varma College in Thrissur.

During the confrontation, a female activist sustained injuries due to a police lathicharge, prompting Congress’ student’s wing to declare a statewide education bandh the following day as a form of protest. KSU activists contended that the police resorted to lathicharge without warning during a heated argument. Disturbing visuals aired on news channels depicted a police officer striking a female protester’s face with a lathi. The injured woman was identified as KSU state committee member Nesiya Mundappally, who suffered a nose injury, while another activist sustained a head injury and both were swiftly taken to the hospital.

As tensions escalated, the police arrested KSU state secretary Farhan Munderi, district president Gopu Neyyar, and Prathul during the protest. Allegations surfaced that the police forcibly removed the clothing of the activists while taking them into custody. When Thiruvananthapuram cantonment police attempted to transport KSU Nedumangand block committee member Abhijith to the police station, irate activists blocked the vehicle and damaged its key.

The opposition strongly criticized the police for their alleged aggression against KSU activists who had initially been leading a peaceful march. The violent situation endured for over one-and-a-half hours, during which the KSU district committee besieged Palayam road to protest the police’s actions. Activists further destroyed flex boards related to the Keralayeem event and obstructed ministers’ vehicles.