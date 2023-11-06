Reliance Jio launches real-time car location tracker: Price, specifications

Mumbai: India’s leading telecom company, Reliance Jio has launched new real-time car location tracker. The device named ‘JioMotive (2023)’ is priced at Rs 4,999. It is available for purchase through various platforms, including Amazon, Reliance Digital e-commerce sites, Jio.com, and select retail outlets.

The new device offers a host of features aimed at enhancing vehicle security and driver convenience. The JioMotive can be connected to a car’s OBD (On-Board Diagnostics) port. OBD port is a standard feature found in most vehicles beneath the steering wheel.

The new Jio device comes with real-time 4G GPS tracking support, which provides continuous updates. It gives the whereabouts of the vehicle. Users could set up geo-fences which will enable them to receive instant alerts when the car enters or exits any specific predefined areas.

The JioMotive also features anti-theft and accident detection capabilities. it has support for built-in Wi-Fi for better connectivity. The device will help in providing data on vehicle health monitoring, where users gain access to vital information with the help of 0Diagnostic Trouble Code (DTC) alerts. The alert is accessible through a dedicated app.

Jio has announced a limited-time period offer with a free subscription where the users can use JioMotive for a year without paying an additional cost. After 12 months, the subscribers can continue to use these features for a yearly fee of Rs 599.