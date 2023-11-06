Scientists develop a high-intensity real-life tractor beam that could nudge dangerous space junk out of Earth’s orbit

The classic science fiction scene of a protagonist being beamed up by aliens or powerful entities at the last minute may soon have a practical application in removing space junk from Earth’s orbit. Scientists are working on a high-intensity “tractor beam” that could nudge dangerous space debris out of orbit. Here’s how this technology will operate.

Clearing space junk is a crucial mission due to the increasing prominence of the commercial space industry, which is expected to significantly raise the number of satellites in Earth’s orbit. As these satellites eventually wear out, they contribute to the growing problem of space debris, creating a crowded “space junkyard.”

The tractor beam, known as the “electrostatic tractor,” has the potential to remove defunct satellites and make room for new ones.

However, this endeavor is quite expensive. According to project researcher Kaylee Champion, “The science is pretty much there, but the funding is not.” The prototype alone could cost millions, with a full-scale version requiring even more significant investment.

How will the tractor beam function? The concept behind this technology was developed by Hanspeter Schaub, an aerospace engineering professor at CU Boulder. He conceived the idea after a major satellite collision in 2009, where the active communications satellite Iridium 33 collided with the defunct Russian military spacecraft Kosmos 2251.

Schaub’s idea involves using the electrostatic attraction between two objects with opposite charges to “stick” them together. By exploiting this force, the defunct satellite could be pulled away and released into space, ensuring it drifts indefinitely and stays out of harm’s way.

Schaub and his team have dedicated a decade to developing this idea, which holds the potential to clear space orbit’s “prime estate.”

Why is the removal of space junk important? Space debris poses significant risks to space missions and satellite launches. During launch, space vehicles could collide with the numerous pieces of junk cluttering Earth’s orbit, leading to mission failure and potentially catastrophic consequences. Additionally, space debris can re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere, polluting it with metals and obscuring celestial views.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) highlighted the importance of addressing space debris, stating, “If left unchecked, the accumulation of orbital debris will increase the risk of collisions and clutter orbits used for human spaceflight and satellites providing communications, weather, and Global Positioning System services.”

As of July 2023, the Earth’s orbit contains over 23,000 orbital objects with sizes of 10 cm and larger, in addition to approximately half a million objects sized between 1 and 10 cm, as well as over 100 million objects larger than 1 mm.