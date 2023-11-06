SpiceJet’s announces festive sale offer for passengers

Mumbai: Leading private air carrier in the country, SpiceJet has announced a new festive season offering. Customers can get up to 10% off on their flight booking. The new festive offer will last till November 24, 2023. Users can avail of the offer from November 1 to March 30, 2024, for booking the flights.

Customers can book their flights from the official website of the company or download the official app of SpiceJet. Customers will have to use the promo code ‘FESTIVE’ to redeem the discount. The new deal is only valid for domestic one-way bookings.

Customers will be able to receive an additional 30% discount on other additional services like choosing the seats in the airline, meal options, SPICEMAX and You1st. Those who will be booking the flight from the company’s official website will get a 25% additional discount and up to 30%t off if the ticket has been booked by using the mobile app or the m-site.