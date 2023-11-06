Zika Virus Outbreak Continues: 7 More Cases in Kannur Court

Seven more staff members of the local courts, operating within the district court complex at Thalassery, tested positive for the Zika Virus on Sunday. This brings the total number of cases in the district to eight.

In response to these fresh cases, the health department has heightened vigilance and initiated an extensive campaign to eliminate mosquitoes in the region. Just the day before, a judicial staff member had tested positive for the virus.

Health Minister Veena George emphasized that every precaution is being taken to prevent the virus from spreading. She stated, “Pregnant women in the region are under special observation by the health department. Both government and private healthcare institutions have been alerted to the possibility of virus transmission.”

On Monday, a medical team will continue to operate a camp at the court complex. Notably, three courts within the district court complex had to remain closed for two days due to employees, lawyers, and judges experiencing symptoms such as headaches, sore eyes, joint pain, and red eyes.

These complaints prompted the health department to conduct a medical camp where 23 samples were collected, revealing that eight individuals were infected with the virus. Subsequent tests at the laboratory of the National Virology Institute (NIV) in Alappuzha confirmed the presence of the Zika virus. The Zika virus, primarily transmitted by the Aedes Aegypte mosquito, has become a significant concern in the region.