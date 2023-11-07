Gaza strip becoming “graveyard for children”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, on Monday, called for an immediate ceasefire in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. He expressed deep concern about the situation in the Gaza Strip, describing it as a “graveyard for children” due to the high number of civilian casualties. Guterres emphasized the urgency of a humanitarian ceasefire, highlighting the dire circumstances that are worsening with each passing hour. He urged the parties involved in the conflict, as well as the international community, to take immediate and essential actions to halt the suffering and increase humanitarian assistance to Gaza.

The conflict in question began with a militant incursion by Palestinian group Hamas into Israel on October 7, resulting in the deaths of approximately 1,400 people, with the majority being civilians. The violence involved attacks on homes and even an assault on a music festival. According to the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza, the toll has continued to rise, with a reported 10,222 people losing their lives, including over 4,000 children, since Israel initiated its retaliatory strikes.

In summary, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an urgent ceasefire and increased humanitarian aid in response to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, which has caused significant civilian suffering and loss of life, particularly in the Gaza Strip. The conflict began with a Hamas incursion into Israel and has led to a high number of casualties, with children being especially affected.