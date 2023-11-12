EICMA Motor Show 2023: Ultraviolette launches F77 electric motorcycle: Details

Milan: Indian electric two-wheeler start-up, Ultraviolette, launched the international-spec F77 electric motorcycle for Europe. The vehicle was launched at the ongoing EICMA 2023 in Milan, Italy. The F77 will be priced between 9,000 and 11,000 euro. Pre-bookings will start from November 15, 2023, the deliveries of the electric motorcycle will commence in the June quarter of 2024.

The F77 for the European market has 3 variants — Shadow, Laser and Airstrike. The F77 boasts a 40bhp/100Nm electric motor paired with a 10.3kWh battery pack. There are 3 distinct ride modes — Glide, Combat and Ballistic.

Ultraviolette also introduced the F99 factory racing platform. The F99 boasts active aerodynamics, mirroring principles adopted from supersonic fighter jets. The electric motorcycle incorporates carbon fibre in the construction of its active aerodynamics, including the panels and winglets. Ultraviolette claimed a top speed of 265kmph for the F99. It has a liquid-cooled motor, which develops 120bhp of maximum power. With an aero drag coefficient of 0.45 and a kerb weight of 178kg, the F99 can sprint from 0 to 100kmph in merely 3 seconds. The Ultraviolette F99 is expected to be launched globally by 2025.