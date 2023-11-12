Expert tips on how homeopathy can help diabetic patients maintain sugar levels

Diabetes, a chronic condition characterized by the body’s inability to regulate blood sugar levels, has become a global health concern. The Madras Diabetes Research Foundation, in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Union Health Ministry, conducted a study revealing that diabetes has reached epidemic proportions, affecting over 101 million adults in India, earning it the title of the “diabetes capital of the world.”

Despite its current low prevalence, the study anticipates a surge in diabetes figures in rural areas over the next five years. Diabetes manifests when the pancreas fails to produce sufficient insulin or when there is insulin resistance, leading to high blood sugar levels and severe complications.

Recognizing symptoms such as excessive thirst, frequent urination, unexplained weight loss, and constant hunger is crucial for early diagnosis. Timely intervention and a better quality of life for individuals with diabetes can result from identifying and acting upon these symptoms promptly.

Homeopathic medicine, when combined with hypoglycemic drugs and insulin, offers a holistic approach to diabetes management. Homoeopathic remedies like Homoeopathic Insulin, Abroma Augusta, and phosphorus can help maintain normal blood sugar levels, address vision weakness, and alleviate symptoms of excessive urination and intense thirst.

A study in Athens demonstrated that combining homeopathic and allopathic medications resulted in a 97 percent improvement in diabetes control compared to a 47 percent improvement with conventional medication alone.

In addition to homeopathic treatments, self-help measures include avoiding processed and sugary foods, consuming high-fiber whole foods, incorporating regular exercise, and limiting smoking and alcohol consumption.

With India at the forefront of the global diabetes epidemic, early diagnosis and holistic management are crucial to preventing life-threatening complications. Homeopathic treatments, coupled with lifestyle modifications, provide a promising approach to managing diabetes effectively, under the guidance of a qualified homeopath.