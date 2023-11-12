Met Gala Exhibit Showcases Fashion Across Four Centuries

The Metropolitan Museum of Art has revealed the theme for the 2024 Costume Institute exhibition and gala – “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour curates the A-list attendees annually, with next year’s gala on May 6 in Manhattan. The exhibition, co-sponsored by TikTok, spans May 10 to September 2, showcasing 250 garments from four centuries. The Met aims to explore cyclical themes of rebirth and renewal, using the natural world as a visual metaphor. Curator Andrew Bolton hopes to revive the sensorial experience of fashion through technology.

In a laboratory-like room, a 19th-century House of Worth ball gown, too fragile for a mannequin, will be displayed flat using computer imaging and a hologram. The Met chose TikTok for its global accessibility, despite concerns about its alleged links to China’s Communist Party. The Met Gala, overseen by Wintour, serves as the primary fundraiser for the Costume Institute, transformed by her into one of the world’s most influential events in the 1990s.