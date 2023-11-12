Panic grips the streets of an Italian city after a lion escaped from a circus

Panic ensued in an Italian city when a lion escaped from a circus, wandering the streets of Ladispoli near Rome on Saturday evening, as captured in clips shared on social media. The footage depicted the lion calmly strolling through deserted streets, monitored by officials awaiting the right moment to capture it. Mayor Alessandro Grando promptly alerted residents, urging them to stay indoors, while law enforcement was dispatched to the scene.

Authorities spent approximately seven hours capturing the lion, sedating it twice after it woke up the first time, according to local news outlet Corriere della Sera. The lion escaped from authorities multiple times before initially being sedated around 3 pm between Vialle Mediterraneo and Via Nicosia. After escaping again, it was sedated a second time at 8:30 pm, finally being apprehended by police at 10 pm.

Following the incident, the mayor faced criticism for allowing the circus management to remain in the city. However, he clarified that the circus was not hired by the city authority and is an autonomous matter.

In a message expressing gratitude to law enforcement and volunteers, the mayor hoped the episode would raise awareness, stating, “I hope that this episode can stir some conscience and that we can finally put an end to the exploitation of animals in circuses.” The lion was eventually captured and returned to the circus, concluding the intense seven-hour ordeal.