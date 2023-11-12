Russia to block Virtual Private Networks and protocols that it deems a threat

Russia reportedly intends to block Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) and protocols deemed threatening, with a focus on specific VPN networks, according to the state news agency RIA. The report didn’t specify particular VPNs but mentioned that a commission of experts would determine which VPNs and protocols pose a threat and subsequently be banned.

Lawmaker Anton Tkachev expressed concerns about potential broad restrictions on all VPNs, stating that such measures would increase pressure on Russians and limit access to everyday devices relying on the internet. The digital ministry responded, stating, “On the basis of a decision by the expert commission… the filtration of certain VPN services and VPN protocols can be carried out on the mobile communication network for foreign traffic, which is identified as a threat.”

In response to President Vladimir Putin’s order to deploy troops into Ukraine in February 2022, Russia implemented restrictions on certain Western social media platforms, leading to a surge in demand for VPN services. The digital ministry sees the use of VPNs to circumvent restrictions as a potential threat to information control.

In 2017, Russia enacted a law requiring VPN providers to collaborate with Russian authorities, compelling them to restrict access to content banned by Russia. Failure to comply could result in prohibition. Despite these regulations, VPN services continue to be widely used in Russia.