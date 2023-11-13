40 people still trapped after Uttarkashi tunnel collapse; oxygen being provided

On Monday, rescue operations to free the about forty labourers who are still believed to be trapped in the Silkyara Tunnel in the Uttarkashi region of Uttarakhand continued.

Authorities reported that the stranded labourers are secure, that contact has been established with them, and that oxygen is being provided via a pipeline installed in the tunnel for the purpose of supplying water. Food supplies were sent to the stranded labourers via the same pipeline at night by applying pressure using a compressor.

To remove the rubble, large excavators have been used in the interim. A section of the tunnel under construction between Silkyara and Dandalgaon on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri national highway collapsed on Sunday morning, trapping at least forty workers.

Following their notification of the tragedy, police, members of the National Disaster Response Force, and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) promptly began a search and rescue effort, according to Uttarkashi Superintendent of Police (SP) Arpan Yaduvanshi.

Inquiring about the latest developments, Uttarkashi DM Ruhela was contacted by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who also requested that the rescue effort be expedited.

‘I am in touch with the officials on the spot and constantly monitoring the situation. I have asked them to expedite the rescue efforts. I pray everyone is rescued safely,’ Dhami said in a post on Facebook.