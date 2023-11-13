Diana Edulji Makes History as First Indian Woman Cricketer Inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

Diana Edulji, the former captain, achieved a historic milestone on Monday by becoming the inaugural Indian woman cricketer to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame, joining the esteemed ranks alongside Virender Sehwag and Aravinda de Silva, both World Cup-winning players.

Acknowledged for their exceptional contributions during their playing careers, this trio represents the latest additions to the prestigious ICC Hall of Fame. Diana Edulji, a trailblazer in women’s cricket, left an indelible mark on the field as the captain of India and continued her impactful legacy as an administrator post-retirement.

Expressing her gratitude, the 67-year-old remarked, “It indeed is a great honour to be the first Indian Women Cricketer to be inducted and join a galaxy of cricketers, male and female from across the world.”

Edulji’s cricketing career spanned three decades (1976 to 1993), during which she played 54 matches for India, showcasing her prowess as a slow left-arm orthodox spinner with over 100 wickets to her credit. In Test matches, she participated in 20 games, scoring 404 runs and securing 63 wickets at an average of 25.77. Additionally, she featured in 34 ODIs, amassing 211 runs and claiming 46 wickets at an average of 16.84.

However, her impact extended beyond the playing field. As an administrator with Western Railways, Edulji played a pivotal role in enhancing employment opportunities for talented female cricketers in India. She also played a key role in shaping the sports policy for both Western and Indian Railways.