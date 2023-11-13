India’s Unbeaten Streak Continues: 9th Consecutive Victory in ICC World Cup

In a dazzling display, Shreyas Iyer and K L Rahul’s centuries propelled India to a commanding 410/4 against the Netherlands. Iyer, who finished unbeaten at 128, expressed confidence gained from recent innings. Rahul’s rapid ton set a World Cup record, contributing to a formidable 208-run partnership—the highest fourth-wicket stand in World Cups.

Captain Rohit Sharma praised the team’s approach, stating, “We’ve been clinical from game one. That’s because different individuals have stepped up at different points.” Despite early wickets, Gill’s aggressive play and Kohli’s stylish innings laid a strong foundation. However, the Netherlands, despite promising starts, fell short, dismissed for 250.

Reflecting on his innings, Iyer said, “My last few innings have given me a lot of confidence. It wasn’t an easy wicket to start on, it was playing tacky, a bit two-paced so I knew I had to make the most of a good start.” India’s bowling unit, led by Mohammed Siraj, secured victory, setting up a semifinal clash against New Zealand on Wednesday.