Panchayat VP Warns Removal from NREGS Muster Roll at Nava Kerala Sadas for Non-Attendance

The Nava Kerala Sadas organized by the Kerala government is generating controversy even before its commencement. In a voice message shared on a Kudumbashree WhatsApp group, NM Balaraman, the vice-president of Ulliyeri panchayat, allegedly threatened to remove individuals from the muster roll of the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS) if they don’t attend the Nava Kerala Sadas programme initiated by the LDF.

The message, sent to the Kudumbasree 4th ward ADS WhatsApp group, urged members to actively participate in the development-focused Nava Kerala Sadas. Balaraman clarified later that the voice note was meant to emphasize the program’s significance and wasn’t a threat. He stated there’s no government directive to take action against those not participating.

LDF convener EP Jayarajan emphasized the obligation of local bodies and officials to implement government orders related to Nava Kerala Sadas. Jayarajan warned of strict action against non-compliance, responding to UDF-ruled local bodies refusing to allocate funds for the event. The Congress-ruled Sreekandapuram Municipality faced controversy for allocating Rs 50,000 against UDF’s instruction. A special council meeting has been proposed to nullify the decision following the District Congress Committee’s intervention.