6 killed in car-truck collision

Lucknow: In a tragic incident, at least 6 people lost their lives in a highway accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar this morning. Their car rammed a truck from behind on National Highway-58.

The victims were residents of Shahdara in Delhi. They were travelling to Haridwar.

‘The car was badly damaged in the accident. The police used cranes to retrieve the car. The victims were all dead when they were brought out. At the hospital, they were declared dead,’ said the police in a statement.

Also Read: Yamaha to launch R3 and MT-03 in India soon: Details

In another accident in Uttar Pradesh, a 32-year-old man on a two-wheeler was killed after being hit by a tractor from behind on a highway in Saharanpur. Pravesh, a resident of Haridwar in Uttarakhand, was returning Saturday night after shopping for Diwali, when he was hit by a tractor on the highway.The tractor driver fled leaving his vehicle on the spot.