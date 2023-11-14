Banks to remain closed in these cities today: Full list

Mumbai: Banks will remain closed in several Indian cities today, November 14, due to Diwali Balipratipada and other festivities. It is pertinent to note that banks will not be closed in all states across the country on Tuesday.

As per the official Reserve Bank of India (RBI) list of holidays for November 2023, banks will remain closed in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Sikkim for Diwali (Bali Pratipada) today. On Wednesday (November 15), the financial institutions will be closed in Sikkim, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, and Himachal Pradesh on the occasion of Bhai Dooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Ningol Chakkouba/Bhratridwitiya.

The apex bank in the country, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases the list of bank holidays every month. Bank holidays are notified under 3 categories- Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. The regional holidays are decided by the respective state governments.

State-wise bank holiday list for November:

November 14(Tuesday)- Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Deepavali/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Laxmi Puja- Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Sikkim.

November 15 (Wednesday)- (Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Ningol Chakkouba/Bhratridwitiya)- Banks are closed in Sikkim, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, Himachal Pradesh.

November 20 (Monday)- Chhath (Morning Arghya)- Banks are closed in Bihar and Rajasthan.

November 23 (Tuesday)- Seng Kutsnem/Egaas-Bagwaal- Banks are closed in Uttarakhand and Sikkim.

November 27 (Monday)- Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima/Rahas Purnima- Banks are closed in Tripura, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Hyderabad – Telangana, Rajasthan, Jammu, Uttara Pradesh, Bengal, Maharashtra, New Delhi, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh.

November 30 (Thursday)- Kanakadasa Jayanthi- Banks are closed in Karnataka.

Here are the listed dates for weekends and second Saturdays:

Sunday, November 19

Fourth Saturday, November 25

Sunday, November 26