Commodity Market: Gold prices edge higher marginally

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price appreciated marginally in Kerala. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 44,440, up by Rs 80 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 5545, up by Rs 10. Yesterday, yellow metal suffered a loss of Rs 80 per 8 gram.

In global markets, price of spot gold was flat at $1,945.45 per ounce. U.S. gold futures edged lower 0.1% to $1,949.50. Price of spot silver rose 0.2% to $22.34 per ounce, platinum gained 0.4% to $867.52 and palladium climbed 0.7% to $988.43.

Trading at the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will remain closed in the first half on Tuesday for Diwali Balipratipada. Trading will resume in the second half at around 5 p.m. (evening session). Trading in the currency derivatives segment and interest rate derivatives segment will remain suspended during the day.