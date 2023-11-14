Hollywood gears up for a surge in political fundraising activities

Following the resolution of recent labor strikes, Hollywood is poised for an uptick in political fundraising activities in the coming weeks. President Joe Biden’s upcoming visit to Los Angeles for a fundraiser towards the end of the year is eagerly anticipated, representing his first fundraising swing in the region since announcing his bid for reelection.

Concurrently, Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to take the spotlight at a Los Angeles event on November 20. The event boasts a noteworthy lineup of co-hosts and co-chairs, including prominent individuals such as Cliff Gilbert-Lurie, Leslie Lurie, Skip Brittenham, Heather Thomas, John Emerson, Kimberly Marteau Emerson, Sam Fischer, Leah Fischer, Reginald Hudlin, Chrisette Hudlin, Allan Mutchnik, Nicole Mutchnik, Michael Rotenberg, and Shannon Mabrey Rotenberg, according to the official invitation.

Accompanying Harris at the reception will be her husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff. Ticket options start at $500 per person for young professionals and rise to $1,000 per person for the “supporter” level.

Donors contributing or raising $10,000 will be acknowledged as co-hosts, gaining access to the coveted photo line. Co-chairs, contributing or raising $25,000, will also enjoy this privilege, as outlined in the invitation.

All proceeds from this fundraising event will contribute to the Biden Victory Fund, with funds allocated among the Biden campaign, the Democratic National Committee, and state committees.

Despite the recent labor walkouts, President Biden refrained from visiting Los Angeles. Nevertheless, the campaign maintained its fundraising momentum through events featuring prominent figures like First Lady Jill Biden in recent months.