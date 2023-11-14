ICC ODI World Cup: Know India’s record in semi-finals

Mumbai: India will face New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023. The match will be held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, November 15. After 9 victories in 9 matches, the Indian team finished at the top of the points table. New Zealand finished 4th to qualify for the semifinals.

This is the second time in a row these two teams are meeting in World Cup semifinals. New Zealand won the previous encounter in 2019 World Cup semifinals.

In their 117 head-to-head matches in the ODI format, India has secured victory 59 times, while New Zealand has won on 50 occasions. 1 match ended in a tie, and 7 matches concluded with no result.

This is the eighth appearance for the Indian team in semi-finals of the tournament. This is for the third consecutive time that India have made it to the semi-final of the mega event. Out of the 7 semi-finals that India have already played in the Cricket World Cup, they have managed to win only 3.

Here is the look at India’s performance in the semi-final matches of the tournament –

1983:This was the first time across three editions of Cricket World Cup that India managed to get past the group stage. Led by Kapil Dev, India defeated England by 6 wickets while chasing a target of 214 runs in the semi-final of the edition in Manchester. India went on to win the World Cup title in 1983 by beating West Indies in the final.

1987: India entered the semi-final for the second time on trot. However, this time, England handed India a 35-run defeat.

1996: India entered the semi-finals of the tournament in 1996. It was a match against Sri Lanka in Kolkata. India were 120/8 in 34.1 overs in chase of a 252-run target when the fans interrupted the game. The resumption of play was not possible and Sri Lanka were eventually awarded a win by default.

2003: India beat Kenya by 91 runs in the semi-final in Durban. Batting first, India posted 270 for 4 before bowling out Kenya for 179. In the final, India lost to Australia.

2011: Arch-rivals India and Pakistan faced each other in the semi-final in Mohali. Batting first, India posted 260 for 9 and then bundled out Pakistan for 231. Led by MS Dhoni, India won the title that edition by beating Sri Lanka in the final.

2015: India were bowled out for 233 while chasing a target of 329 runs against Australia.

2019: India lost the semi-final game against New Zealand by 18 runs in Manchester. The game took place across two days due to rain.