Indian equity markets to remain closed today

Mumbai: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed today on November 14, 2023, for Diwali Balipratipada. Diwali Balipratipada is a major Hindu festival celebrated in India.

Market activities across all segments, including equity, currency derivatives, commodity derivatives, and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) Segment will remain shut throughout the day.

Also Read: ICC ODI World Cup 2023: India to face New Zealand in semi tomorrow: Possible playing XI

Trading at the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will remain closed in the first half on Tuesday, and will resume in the second half at around 5 p.m. (evening session). Trading in the currency derivatives segment and interest rate derivatives segment will remain suspended during the day.

The stock market will also be closed for Gurunanak Jayanti on Monday, November 27, 2023.